Susan M. (McBride) Ketchen, 68, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born May 16, 1952 in Weymouth, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Phyllis (Keefe) McBride. She graduated in 1971 from Plymouth-Carver High School, and considered Plymouth her home, though she lived in Rochester for many happy years. Sue was a friend to all and didnt hesitate to share whatever she had or listen to someones problems. The family is comforted by the many special and funny memories of times together. Sue is survived by her children, Lindsay Joslyn (Jeff) of Plainfield, CT, Scott Ketchen of Rochester, NY, and Chelsea Ketchen (Josh) of Taunton, MA. She was predeceased by her brother Daniel, but is survived by her sisters and brothers, including Lorraine Cotti (Michael), Theresa Thomas, William McBride (Leslie), Michael McBride (Laura) and sister-in-law Laurie McBride, all of Plymouth, MA. She leaves three grandchildren, Michael, Samuel, and Joseph Joslyn, and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her dear friends Bill and Peggy Foos of Rochester, NY. Services will be held at a later date.



