Suzette M. (Danner) Mason, 55, of Middleboro, died June 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Dorothea (St. Germain) Danner. She loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Suzette was the companion of the late Joseph Zelinskas; mother of Stephen Danner and his wife Krystal of Plymouth, and Christopher Zelinskas of Middleboro; grandmother of 4; sister of John Danner of Plymouth, Michele Boyd and her husband Steve of Plymouth, and Scott Danner of Weymouth; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to memorial calling hours Wednesday, June 26, from 4-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Beacon Hospice, 182 North Main St., Fall River, MA 02720. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 22 to June 29, 2019
