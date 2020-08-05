Tanya Joan Frazer, of Plymouth, passed away suddenly on August 31, 2020. Tanya will be missed most by her two loving children Benjamin Henry Frazer and Helen Anne Frazer, and by her partner of 22 years John Sancinito. She leaves behind a large family, including her great-grandmother Helen Garuti, her father Daniel Frazer and her sister Bianca Frazer Kelly. She will be missed by her aunts and uncle, Lynn Malaguti, Joan Garuti, Rita Conley and James Garuti. She also leaves behind her cousins Ross Malaguti, Sean Malaguti, Jillian Davis, Joshua Mulloy, Jared Mulloy, Hannah Conley, Lindsay Platz and Evan Garuti. She is preceded in death by her mother Gail Garuti Frazer. She will however be missed by all of those who she came in contact with however briefly because her light was one that shared easily and touched people immediately. Tanya was a life-long entrepreneur. She started and ran several successful businesses in Massachusetts including a pre-school, catering company, a restaurant, and most recently a childrens theater in Plymouth. Tanya was forever thinking about the next big thing that she could give to this world, and she always strove to provide the world happiness, laughter and joy. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court St., Plymouth. Please join us to celebrate the life of Tanya Frazer on Saturday, August 8th at the Funeral Home starting at 2pm. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.bartlett1620.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tanya's memory. Her children have started a childrens theater scholarship in her name and can be contacted at donations@ kreativekidztheatre.com
.