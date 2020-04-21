|
Theresa "Terry" Torrance of Carver passed away peacefully at Keystone Assisted Living in Buzzards Bay, MA on Monday March 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Philip Pat Torrance. Terry was born the third of 7 children in Waltham MA on May 12, 1928 and spent most of her life in Plymouth and Carver MA. Terry was an avid knitter and gardener. She loved music and dancing and along with her husband in their younger years entered many dance competitions. She was very devoted to her family and found much joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Joseph Salamone Sr. and his partner Marica Ricardo of Plymouth, Donna Leahan and her husband Jeff of Carver and Philip Flip Torrance and his wife Debbie of Carver. Terry was also the cherished grandmother of Joseph Salamone Jr and his wife Meg, Justin Salamone and his wife Kelly, Seth Perry and his wife Amy, Alyssa Perry, Maddy Torrance Freitas and her husband Tabor, Drew Torrance and his partner Haley and the late Haley Ann Torrance as well as great grandmother to Arya and Alanna Salamone, Taryn, Jared and Riley Salamone, Brooke and Autumn Perry and Ava Freitas. She is also survived by her brother Billy Cappoli and his wife Judy. Due to the current health crisis a memorial service will be announced and held later this year. Memorial donations can be made to Beacon Hospice in Plymouth MA. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020