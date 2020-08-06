Thomas C. Normile, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 2, 2020 at the age of sixty-four. He was the beloved husband of thirty years to Meredith A. (Howard) Normile. He was the loving father of James, Kathleen and Anne Normile of Plymouth. He was the cherished brother of Michael Normile and his wife Cindy, MaryAnne Normile and her husband John Felmy, Therese Slater and her husband Dale, James Normile and his wife Cindy, Charles Normile and his wife Judy, Kathleen Normile, Maureen Kozakiewicz and Peter, John Normile and his wife Kimberly as well as Stephen and Jeanne Howard. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Tom is also survived by extended family members including Kathryn McMahon, Rita Swiderski, Barbara Normile, and Tom and Corliss Normile along with many cousins. He was also blessed with many close friends. Thomas was born on July 14, 1956 in Troy, NY to James F. and Therese E. (Coffey) Normile. He received an Associates Degree from Hudson Valley Community College. He was a carpenter for most of his life and also worked as a truck driver for DECAS Cranberry. He was a member of the John Alden Sportsman Club in Manomet. He enjoyed music and cherished working on or around his home. On beautiful days you would find Tom on his motorcycle or in his garden. Toms children would say their Dad was larger than life; his personality would fill a room. Tom treasured his wife, children and family. A private memorial service will be held. Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). In lieu of flowers, please, consider donating to WGBH Radio, One Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135 or www.wgbh.org
