|
|
Thomas David Greene, 79, of Plymouth, passed away surrounded by his family at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Margaret (Kidd) and Thomas M Greene. David was the devoted husband of 60 years to Carolyn (Eisenhart) Greene. He was the loving father of Timothy and Allison Greene of Easton, Pamela Higgins of Buzzards Bay and Patricia Greene of Easton. He was adored by his grandchildren, who lovingly called him "Pop;" Daniel Willis, Timothy Greene, Jr., Michele Setterlund, William Greene, Jennifer Willis and Emily Greene. He also leaves behind his greatgrandchildren, Chloe and Joseph. He also leaves behind his brothers; Paul Greene of Weymouth and William Greene of Westport, Conn. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael David and his grandson, Justin Higgins. David was born in Brookline. His family moved to Easton when he was young. He graduated from Oliver Ames High School. After graduation, he became an operating engineer, then he sold insurance and eventually sold real estate. David enjoyed vacationing, especially going to Aruba, He enjoyed golfing and playing pool. He loved his family and really enjoyed his grandchildren. He loved looking after his wife. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 12, from 3 - 5:30 p.m. There will be a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David's memory to the Beth Israel Deaconess Cancer Center, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360 or www.bidplymouth.org/cancer.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019