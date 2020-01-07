|
Thomas Loring Barnes, 89, died on January 1 at Sunrise Senior Living in Plymouth. He was born in Plymouth, the son of Henry W. Barnes, Jr and Miriam (Rowell) Barnes. He graduated from Plymouth High School and Bentley College and followed his father and grandfather (Henry Jr. and Senior) in a career in banking at what was then named the Plymouth National Bank. He served his country during the Korean War as a Corporal in the US Army, 2nd Infantry Division Artillery. Tom was a 70-plus years member of the Church of the Pilgrimage. He sang in the choir, was a bell ringer and taught Sunday School. He was a member of the Plymouth Pilgrim Society and the Antiquarian Society, where he was valued for his tireless work maintaining and restoring historic houses and gardens. He served for many years as Trustee, Chair of the Preservation Committee, and Corresponding Secretary. He leaves his sister Laurinda Barnes Morway, brother Bradford, nieces Joanna (Josie) Morway, Loring Edmonds and Meredith Barnes Cook and nephew Brice Barnes. He was the brother of the late Stanley and Henry III (Harry). A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Pilgrimage on January 25 at 11:00 AM. Donations in his memory may be made to the Plymouth Antiquarian Society or The Church of the Pilgrimage.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020