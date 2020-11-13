1/
Thomas McDonough
Thomas McDonough of Plymouth, MA, aged 67 passed away on November 4, 2020 after a long illness. He was born July 31, 1953 in Norwood, MA to the late Martin and Bridie McDonough both of Galway County, Ireland. He leaves his ex-wife Irene McDonough of Franklin, his daughter Kelly McDonough Hussey and her husband Jason of Conway, Arkansas, his son Sean and wife Monica McDonough of Bourne, their daughters Kaelyn and Ellison, his brother John and sister-in-law JoAnn of Sandwich and an extensive family of cousins and second cousins. Known for his love of family, good humor, and generous spirit. He will be missed by many. All arrangements are private with a memorial service planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Toms name to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Carver, MA.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
