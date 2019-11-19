|
|
Thomas Oliver Tasker of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 11, 2019 at the age of forty-three. He was the beloved son of Geraldine M. (Bogetti) Tasker and the late James Russell Tasker. He was the father of Justin Tasker of Middleborough, Katelyn and Cassandra Tasker of Plymouth. He was the brother of James Tasker, Charles Reichenbach, Carl Tasker and his wife Carla of Plymouth and Tina Tasker of Virginia. He leaves his nephews, Shawn and Carl Tasker and nieces, Nikki, Tiffany and Cassie Tasker. He also leaves his significant other, Colleen Mitchell of Bridgewater. Thomas was born on November 26, 1975 in Willingboro, NJ, moving to Plymouth in 1980. He was a cook for many years, which he loved. He especially loved cooking for his family and friends. Thomas was a New England Patriots fan, enjoyed working with his hands and led a simple life. A period of visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A funeral mass will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Peters Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019