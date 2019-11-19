Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
619 State Rd
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 224-2252
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
619 State Rd
Plymouth, MA 02360
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peters Church
86 Court Street
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Tasker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas O. Tasker


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas O. Tasker Obituary
Thomas Oliver Tasker of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 11, 2019 at the age of forty-three. He was the beloved son of Geraldine M. (Bogetti) Tasker and the late James Russell Tasker. He was the father of Justin Tasker of Middleborough, Katelyn and Cassandra Tasker of Plymouth. He was the brother of James Tasker, Charles Reichenbach, Carl Tasker and his wife Carla of Plymouth and Tina Tasker of Virginia. He leaves his nephews, Shawn and Carl Tasker and nieces, Nikki, Tiffany and Cassie Tasker. He also leaves his significant other, Colleen Mitchell of Bridgewater. Thomas was born on November 26, 1975 in Willingboro, NJ, moving to Plymouth in 1980. He was a cook for many years, which he loved. He especially loved cooking for his family and friends. Thomas was a New England Patriots fan, enjoyed working with his hands and led a simple life. A period of visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A funeral mass will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Peters Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -