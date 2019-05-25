|
Thomas R. Smyth Sr., age 87, of Plymouth, passed away at home on May 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Rowe) Smyth. He was the loving father of Thomas Smyth and his partner Dennis Hart of Upton, James Smyth of California, Robert and Kathleen Smyth of Middleborough and Mary (Smyth) Boucher and her husband Joseph of New Hampshire. He was the cherished grandfather of Emily and Jacob Boucher of New Hampshire; and great-grandfather of Declan Gerrish. Thomas was born March 10, 1932, in Boston, to Leamon J. and Margaret (Bowers) Smyth. Thomas honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, where he was awarded the Korean Service, Good Conduct, United Nations, and National Defense Service Medals. Thomas enjoyed listening to music dating back to the 1920s, puzzles and playing Mahjong on the computer. He was an active member of the Pine Hills Community, where he served on several committees. Tom was a family man and will be dearly missed. A period of public visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet), followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place following the service at Titicut Parish Cemetery in Middleborough. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 25 to June 1, 2019