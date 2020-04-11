|
Thomas Tarbell. Russell, a former resident of Hyde Park, NY and Plymouth, MA, passed away on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow, MA after contracting COVID-19. Tom was born on May 30th, 1936 in Keene, NH to Lawrence H. Russell and Hazel Russell (Fellows) and grew up on the family dairy farm in Westmoreland, NH. After high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he earned a National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the rank of Sargeant.as company Chief Clerk. Taking advantage of the GI Bill, he attended the University of New Hampshire, studied accounting, and was a Sigma Beta brother. At UNH he met and married his wife Thayer (Patty) Neal of 45 years. Tom graduated Cum Laude and began his career at UNIVAC where he was mentored by computer science pioneer and U.S. Navy Rear Admiral, Dr. Grace Hopper. He joined IBM in 1964 where he spent 29 years retiring as a Senior Programmer in 1993. Tom and Patty retired to Plymouth, MA. where he taught himself to sail and became a recreational lobsterman. There were many happy days spent sailing on both the Hudson River in NY and on the Cape Cod Bay. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, reading, traveling, exercising, tinkering in his workshop, and living a good life. He is predeceased by his wife and survived by his three daughters: Ellen Russell and her husband, Peter Foley, of Wilbraham, MA, Rebecca Oetjen and her husband, Duane, of Hyde Park, NY, and Laura Russell|Segrue and her husband, Kevin, of Hudson, Ohio. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Colin, Karl, Emily, Abigail, Kelsey, Christopher, and Clare, and his dear friend, Bette. The family will hold a private service at a later date. In Toms memory, donations can be made to the Wildlands Trust., 675 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360 or The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020