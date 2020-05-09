Home

Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
154 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
(508) 888-3511
Timothy A. Lally Obituary
Timothy A. Lally, 62, of Sandwich passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on April 29, 2020 with his wife of 34 years, Maryanne at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Irene, and his sister Lisa. He is survived by his wife Maryanne Sullivan Lally, his children Luke (Hayley) and Maura Cavanaugh (Matthew), and his brothers Robert (Cynthia) and Thomas (Jane) Lally. To read the full obituary and information regarding services can be found at www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 9 to May 16, 2020
