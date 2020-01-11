Home

Valerie May (Harrington) Brown, age 77, of Middleborough, formerly of Halifax for many years, died on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Hannah B.G. Shaw Home in Middleborough. Born February 14, 1942, in Braintree, she was the daughter of the late Betty (Olsen) and Harold Harrington. For many years, Valerie worked as an aide/certified nursing assistant in local nursing homes. For over 50 years, Valerie was the beloved wife of Paul A. Brown; loving mother of Cheryl Ann and her husband Williard Hayes of Plymouth; cherished grandmother of Bryan Hayes; dear sister of Thomas Harrington and Harry Harrington, both formerly of Braintree. Funeral and interment services will be private. For online condolences, please visit our web site www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020
