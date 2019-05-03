|
Veronica B. (Brennan) Bennett of Plymouth, formerly of Roslindale, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on May 1st, 2019. Beloved wife of Wayne C. Bennett and the loving mother of Stephen M. Bennett and his wife Laura of Bourne, Kevin J. Bennett and his partner David of Wareham, Lisa M. Deagle and her husband Scott of Taunton and Cheryl A. Centeio of Plymouth and her late husband Alan. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 8. She was the sister of the late Beverly Stewart. Born in Boston on September 17, 1943 daughter of the late Bernard and Dorothy (Jordan) Brennan. Educated in the Boston schools she had lived in Roslindale before moving to Plymouth. Veronica enjoyed many things during her life such as drawing, scrapbooking, genealogy, listening to the rain, looking out the window and enjoying her favorite season of fall. But most was her ti- me spent with her loving family. Visiting hours in the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home 150 Court St. Plymouth (Downtown) on Monday May 6 from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday May 7th at 10:30 am in St. Peters Church, Plymouth .Burial will follow at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donation in her name may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis. com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 3 to May 10, 2019