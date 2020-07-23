Growing up as a young boy we had our neighborhood moms. Me and my brothers were fortunate enough to have Viola as one of them. I'll always remember and think of her as a super kind, gentle and loving person. A truly great lady. I still think back to those days and her and the rest of the family will always be in those memories. I know she will be deeply missed by her family. God is happy to have her home. Thank you Viola.



The Pinto Family

