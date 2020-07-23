Viola Mae Geddis, age 92, of Plymouth passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by family on July 17. A true Plymouth native born in a farmhouse in Chiltonville, August 5th, 1927. She was the deeply devoted wife of the late Roy K. Geddis of Plymouth (2006). Roy was a WW2 veteran of the US Navy, happily married for almost 60 years. Daughter of the late Winifred and Glenn Black. Eldest of 5 children. Survived by sister Beverley Ahokas, Patricia DeBrusk, and the late Phyllis Vantangoli and the late Glenn black. Beloved mother to the late Timothy Geddis (2005), Pamela Connelly of Delaware, Christopher Geddis of Delaware, Ivy Forsythe and husband Blaine of Arlington, VA. Mother-in-law of Diane Fortner of Plymouth. Loving aunt to Norma Silva of carver and many other nieces and nephews. Loving Grandmother of 12 grandchildren; Joshua Geddis and wife Lorraine, Jonathan Geddis, Paul Nichols, Patrick Nichols and wife Stacey, Pennie Nichols, Shana Bowen, Jeremy Geddis, Chris Geddis, Cheyenne and Frank Connelly, and Sarah Marchesiani. Great grandmother of 10; Bodhi Forsythe, Molly Geddis, Danielle Nichols, Liam and PJ Nichols, Hannah Murray, Landon and Mia Geddis, Lilith Geddis and Solomon Shields. Great great grandmother to Josiah Navarro. Plymouth High School graduate, Class of 1945. Viola's greatest joy in life was children. Former Head Start volunteer and former Sunday school teacher at Christ Church Episcopal in Plymouth. Viola spent her life deeply devoted to her family and loved ones. An avid knitter and talented seamstress. She loved planting flowers, cooking and reading. Dearly loved by all who knew her; her grace and light will forever shine on in the hearts of her family and friends. Services will be private. Funeral services were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
.