Virginia (Mason) Brett of Plymouth, MA died peacefully at the Life Care Center of Plymouth. Daughter of the late John and Josephine (Blok) Mason, she was born in Boston. Virginia had worked most of her life as a Secretary. She was the loving mother of the late Cynthia Clark. She was predeceased by her brothers Philip L. and Kenneth E. Mason, sister Barbara E. Davis, and nephew Perry Mason. She is survived by nephews Philip, Richard, and David Mason, Scott Davis, and nieces Judith Kirk, Donna Keenan, and Andrea Davis. The family extends their gratitude to the staff at the Life Care Center for their loving care of Virginia. Services will be private with cremation at the Vine Hills Crematory in Plymouth. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmell davis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from June 22 to June 29, 2019