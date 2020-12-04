1/
Virginia Nurse
Virginia Nurse, age 62 years, of Plymouth, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Beth Israel- Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. She was the wife of Howard Nurse and the daughter of the late William and Rita (Reilly) Hall. Born in Boston, and raised in East Boston, Virginia lived the past forty years in Plymouth. She was a watercolor artist and a member of the Plymouth Art Guild. She also enjoyed bowling on a local bowling league, crocheting and had a curiosity about the paranormal. Besides her loving husband Howard of 32 years, she is survived by her son Bill Nurse and his wife Mallory of East Boston, and Stacey Zellen of Winthrop, her siblings Jay Hall and his wife Sandy of Plymouth, Bill Hall and his wife Linda of California, John Hall and his wife Jennie of Peabody, Sissy Hall of Randolph and Barbara Bruce and her husband Greg of Carlsbad, NM. Services for Virginia will be private. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Womens Lunch Place, 67 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116. On line condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
