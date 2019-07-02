|
Vivian B. (Pratt) Betts, of Plymouth passed away on June 29th 2019. Beloved wife of the late George W. Betts Jr. Devoted mother of Joanne MacDonald and husband Alan, Deborah Delloiacono and husband Jerry, Virginia Doherty and husband John, George W. Betts III and wife Pauline and the late Marianne and Patricia Betts. Dear sister of the late Madeline, Arlene, Barbara and Patsy. Cherished grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 6. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, Everett on Tuesday, July 2nd at 12 noon. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday (same day) from 10-12 pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online guest book and directions please visit: www.jfwardfuneralhome.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 2 to July 9, 2019