Vivian Marie Childers of Plymouth, passed away peacefully with her beloved husband Jonathan at her side on Friday evening February 14, 2020 in their home. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 30, 1951 daughter of the late Eugene and Lorene (Conrad) Bower. She was educated in Southwest Missouri State University with a Bachelors degree in Fine Arts. Vivian worked in Customer Service for Blue Cross / Blue Shield of Massachusetts and has been a long-time resident of Plymouth where she has lived with the love of her life Jonathan P. Kamataris whom she married in January of this year after 20 years of sharing their love together. She loved to garden, paint and was very artistic, she enjoyed her time spent at the beach during the summer also enjoyed watching birds in the back yard as well. Besides her husband Jonathan she is survived by her loving daughters Wendy and Jessica Childers both of Plymouth. Her sister Linda Padfield of Ballwin, Missouri and was the cherished grandmother of Maggie, Daniel, and Lainie. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and many dear friends who became like family. She is also survived by her friend and former husband David Childers and his companion Julie Cavanaugh. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd. Plymouth (Manomet) on Saturday February 22nd from 12-3 with a Memorial service at 2:00 pm. Cremation will follow at Vine Hills Crematory. In lieu of flowers Jonathan has asked to take someone you love out to lunch in honor of Vivian. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020