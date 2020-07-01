Vivian M. Owens
Vivian M. (Ledoux) Owens 97, passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital May 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Everett Owens of Plymouth (Deceased) and sister of, Mabel Belmore of Marlboro, MA and Therese Duncan of Hudson, FL, Delia Buxton of Marlboro, MA (Deceased), Donald Ledoux of Marlboro (Deceased), Jeannette Fleet of Marlboro, MA (Deceased) and Francis Ledoux of Marlboro (Deceased) many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Vivian was born in Marlboro, November 6, 1922, the daughter of the late Edgar and Elizabeth (Breault) Ledoux. She graduated from Marlboro High School, Class of 1940. Vivian met her husband Everett Owens in Lynn while they both worked for GE. They were married April 28, 1946. Vivian was an office manager at Alden Products and an Engineering Co in Rockland, Ma. Vivian enjoyed boating for many years out of Scituate and she traded the boat for a motor home and traveled the country with her husband Everett. She also enjoyed life to its fullest; painting, puzzles, cribbage, bowling and travel. Due to the current health crisis, services will be held at a later date.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.
