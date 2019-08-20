|
|
Wayne St. Pierre of Plymouth, passed away on August 17, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston, at the age of seventy-five. He was the beloved husband of fifty-three years to Karen (Salmi) St. Pierre. He was the loving father of Michelle Braz and her husband James and Susan Brown and her husband Mathew of Plymouth. He was the cherished grandfather of Madison, Jackson, Joseph, Emerson, Shealyn, Cameron, McKenna, and Josslyn Braz and Austin and Hunter Budrow of Plymouth. He was the brother of Norene Francis of Pembroke and the late Roy St. Pierre. Wayne was born on November 13, 1943 in Plymouth to Anthony and Elizabeth (Hanelt) St. Pierre. After graduation, Wayne honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Upon his discharge from the military, he became a District Manager in the retail industry. Wayne loved spending time at the beach, especially White Horse which was close to his home. He spent a lot of time cooking, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Wayne treasured his time with his late brother Roy, they would often visit Duxbury beach together. He will be known for being a jokester and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at 2482 State Road, Plymouth. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral and Cremation Home of Plymouth and Manomet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association, P.O. Box 55071, # 15530, Boston, MA 02205 or www. ecaware.org. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019