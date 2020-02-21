Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Bassett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell C. Bassett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendell C. Bassett Obituary
Wendell C. Bassett, 87, of Sebastian, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on February 17, 2020. He was born June 7, 1932 in Dennis, Massachusetts and had been a resident of Sebastian, FL for 30 years, coming from Plymouth, Massachusetts. Mr. Bassett was a decorated Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. Following his time in the service, he raised his family in Plymouth where he owned Plymouth Auto Repair until his retirement. He leaves his memories to be cherished by his children, daughter, Patricia (David) Gault of Sebastian, FL; son, Robert Bassett of Plymouth, MA; daughter, Terri Maki Dye of Boliver, Missouri; sister, Cynthia McGalliard of Harwich, MA; brother, Dick (Ellie) Bassett of Harwich, MA; 7 grandchildren and several great -grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Leah Bassett in 1999 and brother, Franklin Bassett in 2018. At the request of the family, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Sebastian. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -