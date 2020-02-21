|
Wendell C. Bassett, 87, of Sebastian, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on February 17, 2020. He was born June 7, 1932 in Dennis, Massachusetts and had been a resident of Sebastian, FL for 30 years, coming from Plymouth, Massachusetts. Mr. Bassett was a decorated Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. Following his time in the service, he raised his family in Plymouth where he owned Plymouth Auto Repair until his retirement. He leaves his memories to be cherished by his children, daughter, Patricia (David) Gault of Sebastian, FL; son, Robert Bassett of Plymouth, MA; daughter, Terri Maki Dye of Boliver, Missouri; sister, Cynthia McGalliard of Harwich, MA; brother, Dick (Ellie) Bassett of Harwich, MA; 7 grandchildren and several great -grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Leah Bassett in 1999 and brother, Franklin Bassett in 2018. At the request of the family, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Sebastian. Condolences may be shared online at www.millenniumcremationservice.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020