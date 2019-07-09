|
|
William Willy Lutz, 76, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia, NH. Willy was born on November 27, 1942, in Teaneck, NJ ,the son of the late William and Lois (Treiber) Lutz. Willy served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a Communications Manager for Verizon. Willy was a man of many talents; restoring old cars, carpentry, writing songs, and playing his guitar. He deeply loved all his family and friends. Willy leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years, Linda (Cressman) Lutz of Laconia; six children, Morgan Lutz of Laconia, Shayna Lutz of Saddlebrook, NJ, Nikki Lutz- Connors of Plymouth, MA, William Lutz Jr. of Plymouth, MA, and Eric Lutz of Germany; loving sister and brother-in-law, Kate and Richard Coss of Vermont; and eight amazing grandchildren. A Celebration of Willys Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. | 6:00 p.m., on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Elks Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH 03249. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 9 to July 16, 2019