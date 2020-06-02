William Russell Blake "WRB", 82, of Plymouth, died on May 29, 2020 at Wingate at Silver Lake, Skilled Nursing Center, Kingston. He was born in Gloucester, VA on February 27, 1938 to the late Enos B. Blake and Naomi Blake Stokley. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Doris Franklin Blake; his son, W. Russell Blake, II (Jamie); 4 grandchildren, Hunter, Emma, Kallie and Makenna Blake of Plymouth. He was preceded in death by his brother, Enos Blake; his sister, Patricia Blake Eastwood. He is survived by his sister, Lois Blake Tankersley of FL; two brothers, Bernard Blake of NC and Jimmie Blake of VA. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Gloucester, VA. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.