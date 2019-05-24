|
|
June S. Hardy, of Stoughton, 96, passed away just weeks before her 97th birthday on May 4, 2019. June was born in Norwood, Mass. on June 25, 1922. She was the daughter of Harold and Hannah (Briggs) Sawyer. She was predeceased by her first husband George K. M. Johnson, her second husband Adrian Hardy, her sister Barbara Lewis and brother Richard Sawyer. She leaves her nephew Richard A. Lewis and wife Linda, her nieces Jane Lundell and her husband Carl and Nancy Kelly and her husband Thomas. She worked at the former Mass. Hospital School for Crippled Children in Canton, Mass., until retirement. She loved writing to all her pen pals and loved reading. Her funeral will be private at the discretion of the family. Donations may be made to a favorite animal rescue shelter in lieu of flowers and cards.
Published in Randolph Herald from May 24 to May 31, 2019