Douglas M. Chapman, age 73, of Phippsburg, ME, formerly of Stoneham, MA, died on May 1, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1945, in Winchester, MA, the son of Elbert and Thelma (Laurin) Chapman. Doug attended Stoneham High School graduating in the class of 1963. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at Northeastern University in 1968; he also did business and industrial training at Northeastern University in 1969. Doug had a strong work ethic. He was a newspaper boy and worked for Star Market during high school, and later became a Star Market Manager. He was the Proprietor of Lexington Shell Service Center, Lexington MA for 32 years. In his retirement Doug worked as a taxi driver for Brunswick Taxi. He was a gun enthusiast, with a vast collection of antique and modern firearms, and a member of the NRA. He was also a Mason. Doug enjoyed supporting the Lexington, MA sport teams and contributing financially to the town. He was a car expert as well! He loved cars, especially antique cars. He also greatly enjoyed baseball and football, especially rooting for the Patriots and the Red Sox. Doug was meticulous with woodworking, a history buff, and a lover of crossword puzzles. One of his favorite things was spending time with his immediate family whom he loved with all his heart. Doug will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. He was respected by all who knew him. He was known for his wonderful, loving, kind, gentle, sympathetic, and caring nature. Children loved him. Many of his nephews worked for him at his service station. Doug was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Greenslade) Chapman of Phippsburg; his step children, Michael R. Lague of Galloway NJ and Jennifer N. Lague of Bath ME; his brother, Daniel Chapman of Colchester CT; his sister, Joy Hibsher of Wilbraham; and two step grandchildren, Zachary Lague and Jackson Lague of Galloway NJ. A memorial service will take place on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 1:30 pm, Phippsburg Congregational UCC, 10 Church Lane, Phippsburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.funeralalternatives.net. Arrangements under the care and guidance of Funeral Alternatives, Brunswick.
Published in The Reading Advocate from May 14 to May 21, 2019