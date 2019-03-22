|
Gordon Simons, age 74, of Stoneham, passed away peacefully from acute leukemia on March 20, 2019 at Brigham and Womens Hospital in Boston. Gordon was born in Boston and raised in Milton. He received his MBA from Suffolk University. He spent 25 years of his professional career as an accountant in the Controllers Office at Brandeis University. Nothing gave Gordon greater joy than being surrounded by his family. Married for 41 years to his wife, Shellie. Together, they raised two sons, Rob and Craig, in the town of Sharon where they lived for over 35 years. When Gordons sister-in-law passed away, he embraced her daughter, Lauren, as his own. Gordon and Shellie loved to travel all over the world, including spending four months in China. Throughout his life, Gordon enjoyed volunteering his time with a variety of organizations including teaching English as a second language to recent immigrants and as a Patient Care Advocate at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was a longtime member of the Rotary Club of Sharon and was a devoted dog walker to the familys dog, Bella. Gordon leaves three grandchildren who loved their Pop: Brielle, Grayson, and Eliza. In addition, he is survived by Robs wife, Jill, and Laurens husband, Matt. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), MALDEN on Friday March 22 at 11:30 AM. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Condolence calls may be made at his late residence on Saturday from 3-9PM with Minyan at 7:30PM and Sunday from 12-7PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Dana Farber P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For directions or online condolences go to: www. goldmanfc.com.
Published in The Reading Advocate from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019