The world lost a good one on Thursday, May 23rd when Myron Fox, 80, a Needham resident of over 30 years, (formerly of Boston, Malden, Braintree and Natick) succumbed to an awful 4- year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his wife of 50+ years Gloria (Crowley) and four sons | John and his wife Kathy of Upton, Mark and his wife Lori of Southborough, Steve and his wife Sue of Huntington Beach, CA, and Doug and his wife Laura of Needham. He was proud Papa to Melissa, Nicky, Stephanie, Jennifer, Annalise, Ben, Seamus and Cameron, brother to Barry Uncle Buck Fox of the Philippines and son of the late Sydney and Celia Fox. Uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 16th (appropriately Fathers Day) from 1-4pm at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Avenue, Needham and all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to College Bound Dorchester in Myrons name to help remove the obstacles to college for Bostons inner city youth | http://www.collegebound dorchester.org. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Myron, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Reading Advocate from May 31 to June 7, 2019