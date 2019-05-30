Home

Robert G. McCoy, Sr., a longtime resident of Malden, passed away suddenly on May 25th, 2019 in his home. Robert was born in Melrose in 1955, the son of James and Helen McCoy. He was raised in Malden, and graduated from Malden High School with the Class of 1973. Robert worked as the Bar Manager for the Roadside Tavern in Malden, which became the Six Twenty-One Tavern & Grille many years ago. He raised his family and resided in Middleton for many years and was the owner/ operator of The Real McCoy Restaurant there. He was a dedicated father and grandfather, and treasured the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He also loved spending time outdoors, taking walks on the beach, and helping others in need. He is survived by his children, Robert G. McCoy, Jr. and daughter-in-law Taylor McCoy of Georgetown, Keri Pedersen and son-in-law Jason Pedersen of TX, and Amanda McCoy and son-in- law Matthew Ward of Saugus, his former wife Lynn (DeVincentis) McCoy of Peabody, his brother Timothy McCoy and sister-in-law Carol McCoy of Peabody, and his grandchildren Jaelynn, Mia, Sienna, Blake, Matthew Jr, and Jaxson. He is also survived by many sister and brother-in-laws and nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Peluso. Funeral services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., Malden, on Thursday, May 30th, at 11 AM. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Wed, May 29th, from 4 | 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation to the Thomas J. DeVincentis Memorial Scholarship Fund, 621 Broadway, Malden, MA 02148.
Published in The Reading Advocate from May 30 to June 6, 2019
