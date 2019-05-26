|
Thomas A Carroll, a longtime resident of Dover, NH, passed away suddenly on Wednesday May 21 2019. Tom was born in 1966, the son of Paul and Margaret (McKenna) Carroll. He grew up in Malden and graduated from Malden High School with the Class of 1984. He went on to work for the Central Signal Alarm Company in the Sales Department. He worked there for about 30 years before becoming the Project Manager at Setronics Corp on Billerica a couple years ago. Tom was an avid Boston sports fan, especially loving the Bruins and Red Sox. He was also a fishing fanatic, and enjoyed taking his boat out on the lake whenever he could. Tom was a longtime member of the Wyoming Lodge AF & AM in Melrose. In his spare time, Tom volunteered at the MSPCA. He is survived by his long time companion, Tracy Coyle of Sandwich, NH. And his siblings, Paul Carroll Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Linda Cochran of N. Reading, David Carroll of Kingston, NH and Janette Carroll of Hampton, NH. A night of visitation for Thomas will be held on Thursday May 30th, from 4-8 PM. All other services private. In Lieu of Flowers, kindly consider making a donation in Toms memory to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway Methuen MA.
Published in The Reading Advocate from May 26 to June 2, 2019