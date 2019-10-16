|
Anthony Joseph Costanzo of Merrimack NH; formerly of Georgetown, Ma., passed away with the love of his family by his side on Thursday, September 27, 2019 at St Joseph's Hospital, Nashua NH. Anthony was 89 years old, born Oct 18, 1929 in Waltham Ma.; formally from Lake Shore Drive, Georgetown, Ma. Mr. Costanzo was a construction supervisor for Channel Builders, a stone mason and carpenter. He was proud of having served as chef in the Air Force with a rank of Master Sgt. He loved to cook, and often catered lobster dinners for the Georgetown Lake Shore Association. He was past Master of Charles C. Dame Masonic Lodge in Georgetown,. Also he was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He is survived by his wife Adeline Costanzo with whom he was married to for 70 years, daughter Patrica M Costanzo, son Anthony R. Costanzo. He had one grandson Michael Anthony Costanzo. There will be a Memorial Church Service at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, East Dunstable Road in Nashua, NH on Saturday, Oct 19, 10:00 am. Flowers can be sent to the church, or condolences emailed to [email protected]
Published in Record Citizen from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019