Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
East Dunstable Road
Nashua, MA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Costanzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Costanzo


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. Costanzo Obituary
Anthony Joseph Costanzo of Merrimack NH; formerly of Georgetown, Ma., passed away with the love of his family by his side on Thursday, September 27, 2019 at St Joseph's Hospital, Nashua NH. Anthony was 89 years old, born Oct 18, 1929 in Waltham Ma.; formally from Lake Shore Drive, Georgetown, Ma. Mr. Costanzo was a construction supervisor for Channel Builders, a stone mason and carpenter. He was proud of having served as chef in the Air Force with a rank of Master Sgt. He loved to cook, and often catered lobster dinners for the Georgetown Lake Shore Association. He was past Master of Charles C. Dame Masonic Lodge in Georgetown,. Also he was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. He is survived by his wife Adeline Costanzo with whom he was married to for 70 years, daughter Patrica M Costanzo, son Anthony R. Costanzo. He had one grandson Michael Anthony Costanzo. There will be a Memorial Church Service at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, East Dunstable Road in Nashua, NH on Saturday, Oct 19, 10:00 am. Flowers can be sent to the church, or condolences emailed to [email protected]
Published in Record Citizen from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.