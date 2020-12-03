Charles B. "Butchie" of Georgetown, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 30, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home. He was 81 years of age. Butchie is the beloved husband of Carole (Walsh) Anderson. He is the devoted and cherished father of Pam Baril and her husband Dean, Heidi Mongeau and her husband Larry, Heather Lewis and her husband Tom and Jason Anderson and his wife Jess. Loving grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 1. Dear brother of Diane Puleo. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. After he graduated High School in 1957, Butchie joined the Army and was part of the 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood Texas. He was a true Patriot with a deep love for his country. Butchie loved racing and working on cars. He built and raced a Formula Vee open wheel, single seater race car at Bryar Motorsport Park in Loudon, NH. He also was a drag racer at New England Dragway. He started working in construction with his father where he built the houses on the street he resided on for 56 years. He went on to do many amazing projects in construction and was hired by the Malden Redevelopement Authority where he worked for over 36 years. Butchie was a strong man of faith in God and he wholeheartedly lived it out. He mentored many young men through the biblestudies he had in his garage where he taught the love of Jesus. His success was in discovering God's will for his life and being obedient to that will. At the request of the family all services will be privately held. There will be a Celebration of Life that will be planned for the public spring of 2021. To send the family an online condolence please visit www.barilefuneral.com
