Charles E.D. Margeson, Jr, 84, of Georgetown; formerly of Melrose, MA, passed away with the love of his family by his side on August 29, 2019 at Merrimac Valley Health Center in Amesbury. Chuck, as he was known to his friends and family, was born in Malden, MA on August 16,1935 to the late Charles E.D. Sr. and Edythe M. (Withycombe) Margeson. He was the youngest of four children and was predeceased by his brother and two sisters. He was proud of having served in both the US Navy, and later, US Marine Corps as a Hospital Corpsman and remained an active member of both the VFW and American Legion. Chuck started his career in the family funeral business in Malden and later enjoyed a prolific career as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative. Chuck was a proud graduate of Cardigan Mountain School in Canaan, NH and Melrose High School. He later attended Boston University and New England School of Embalming before ultimately receiving his Bachelors Degree from Daniel Webster College in Nashua, NH. He taught his children and grandchildren the love of animals and enjoyed many years with several special furbabies. Chuck loved traveling, sailing, skiing, tennis, photography, and classical music. Over many years Chuck developed a love of painting, first as a hobby and later as the owner of the Black Swan Gallery. He also enjoyed teaching and mentoring a number of talented artists in the local community in addition to creating his own works in watercolor, oil, acrylics and other mediums. Several of those students have gone on to achieve their own success in the art world. He held memberships in the Copley Society of Art, Newburyport Art Association and various other professional organizations. His paintings are lovingly displayed in public and private collections around the United States. Chucks passion for art was second only to his first love; his family. He spent 62 years married to his best friend and partner in life, Jo Anne R. (Maloney) Margeson of Georgetown with whom he had two daughters, Holly Gamache of Wells, ME and Victoria Hyer of Newburyport, MA. In addition to his children, he was happiest when spending time with his grandchildren, Spencer Gray of Wells, ME, Delaney Gray of Saco, ME, and Austin and Declan Hyer of Newburyport, MA. He is also survived by his Sons-in-Law, Ralph Gamache of Wells, ME and Jeffrey Hyer of Newburyport, his Sister-in-Law, Alice Maloney of Malden, MA, many nieces and nephews, his close friend Dean Gray of Peabody, MA and others whose lives he touched. He was predeceased by his Brother-in-Law, Richard A. Maloney whom he loved like a brother. The family has chosen to honor Chucks wishes for a private Celebration of Life at a later date. They are forever grateful for the care and support of the Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home of Georgetown. For those who wish, Chuck may be remembered through donations to support Pediatric Survivorship at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute via www.danafarber.org/gift or Merrimack Valley Feline Rescue Society via https://donatenow.network forgood.org/MRFRS.To share a memory of Chuck with his family, visit www.cgfuneral homegeorgetown.com.
Published in Record Citizen from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019