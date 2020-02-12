|
|
Chris A Christiansen, 67, passed away on January 24, 2020. Born on September 14, 1952, he was the son of the late Karen Lisbet and Asbjorn Christiansen, and grew up in Philadelphia before moving to Massachusetts to attend graduate school. As a child, Chris often visited family in Denmark with his parents and brother. He met and married Amy Smith in Boston. Chris was all about the adventures. He loved skiing, wind-surfing, hiking, and traveling, especially visiting his Danish family. Chris was a most kind and generous person to all who knew him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand; provide iPhone, TV, and computer support; and readily shared fascinating articles that he knew would be of interest. He had a vast knowledge of many subjects and eagerly shared his knowledge of his travels, automobiles, fine dining, and fine wine. Chris is survived by his beloved wife Amy of 34 years; his brother, Tom and wife Nancy of Woburn, MA; mother-in-law Phyllis Smith of Altamont, NY; father-in-law William Smith of St. Marys, GA; sister-in-law Jennifer Smith of Halethorpe, MD; brother -in-law Andrew Smith of Albany, NY; and brother- and sister-in-law Greg Smith and Mary Epperson, of St. Paul, MN, as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in the Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown, MA on March 28th. Details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted to the Massachusetts Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 or massaudubon.org For funeral home directions, florists or to share a memory with Chris's family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com.
Published in Record Citizen from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020