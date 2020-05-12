|
Colin L. Price of North Andover, formerly of Lexington, May 6, 2020. Beloved son of Jennifer A.L. Price of Bedford and the late Robert Price. Loving father of Ian Price and Ella Price and former husband of Alison Chamberlin Price, all of Stratham, NH. Devoted brother of Stephen Price of Middle Island, NY and Ted Price of Wayland. Uncle of Henry Price, Nina Price and the late Adam Price, brother-in-law of Elizabeth Price and nephew of Richard Lee. He is also survived by cousins Rick Lee, Barbara Stechert, and Monika Lee and other extended family members who loved him. Colin was born November 13, 1963 in Cambridge. He grew up in Lexington and later lived in many Boston neighborhoods and nearby smaller cities and towns. A graduate of Lexington High School, Colin later received his BFA in photography from The Art Institute of Boston. He worked in photography, publishing and e-commerce for Ferranti-Dege, Harvard University Medical School, Millipore, and most recently Sartorius (Lab Products and Services). Colin collapsed from cardiac arrest in Georgetown on May 2 during a long bicycle ride on a beautiful day, and died at Boston Medical Center on May 6. We will miss and remember Colin forever. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Lazarus House Ministries, P.O. Box 408, Lawrence, Massachusetts 01842-0808 or another . We will gather to celebrate Colins life, first in a private Zoom call on May 12 and again in person in the fall if possible, or later if necessary.
Published in Record Citizen from May 12 to May 19, 2020