David Edward Tillman, 65, of Corinth, Vermont and North Andover, Massuchusetts passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital Boston after a brief battle with Leukemia. David was born February 26, 1955 in Syracuse, New York, the son of Edward and Beverly Tillman. David grew up in Basking Ridge, New Jersey and Trumbull, Connecticut. He graduated from the University of Connecticut earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. David had a lust for life and interests in many areas. He was an avid writer having two memoirs published, "In the Failing Light" and "After All" about his first wife Minda Tillmans battle with breast cancer and his challenges bringing up his daughter alone. He was the Executive Producer of the movie "God of Vampires," a horror movie set in the Boston area. He had his Chartered Financial Analyst and was a well-respected Software Engineer at Broadridge Financial Solutions. Davids recent passion was to develop his wife Olivias family farmstead into a vineyard and winery. Montview Vineyard grew to be an award-winning vineyard. David was an active member of the East Corinth Congregational Church in East Corinth, VT, serving as a choir member, deacon and trustee. David is survived by his wife Olivia Harding-Tillman; his daughter Kayly Reed and her husband Mitchell Reed; his step daughter Jessica Bunnell; his step son Nicholas Harding and his beloved Jack Russell Terriers. He also leaves behind his father Edward S. Tillman, Jr., and stepmother Sylvia Tillman, his sister Audrey Penton and husband Burl Penton, along with brothers Steven Tillman & wife Patty Tillman and Donald Tillman and wife Joyce Tillman. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com
. In lieu of flowers, we are asking contributions be made to either; The David Tillman Memorial Fund East Corinth Congregational Church 645 Village Road East Corinth, VT 05040 Central Vermont Humane Society 1589 VT-14 East Montpelier, VT 05651