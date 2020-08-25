Douglas James DiMento, 63, of Georgetown, passed away on August 22, 2020 at his home after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. During this battle, he was continually accompanied by his loving wife, his son, and his best friend, whom he cared for more than anything in the world. Doug was also supported by his loving family, friends, and co-workers, as well as industry colleagues. He was overwhelmed by all their love and support during his difficult time. Doug was the son of the late James R. DiMento and Diane M. (Piscopo) DiMento. Surviving Doug are his wife, Denise Chritz-DiMento, and his son, Robert J. DiMento, his mother Diane M. DiMento, and siblings Doreen (DiMento) and Jim Farthing, Paul and Lisa DiMento, Jim and Arlene DiMento, Lea (DiMento) and Dave OBrien, Ellen DiMento, and Chris and Melissa DiMento. He is survived as well by many nieces and nephews, whom he adored. Dougs son Robert was the highlight of his life. Doug devoted his whole being to his son and was so proud to be his father. His best memories were fishing with his son and wife on any given beach. He also loved watching New England sports teams with them. Doug was proud to have been awarded the first MVP for Georgetown Football by Coach Jim Collamore. He was also awarded MVP as a walk-on freshman football player at Alleghany College in Pennsylvania. After Doug graduated from college, he returned home and furthered his education by taking a fiction writing class under award winning writer Andre Dubus at Bradford College. Doug credited this class with helping him begin his professional writing career. He then attributed his participation in Cooperative Communicators Association (CCA) with helping him expand his career at Agri-Mark, Inc., where he worked for 37 years as Director of Communications. Doug earned more than 40 awards throughout his career for writing, editing, and newsletter design. Doug was most recently awarded the prestigious H. E. Klinefelter award from the Cooperative Communicators Association in 2020. Although Doug was recognized nationally for writing and as a dairy industry expert, he enjoyed playing local sports, hanging at the local coffee shop, and being known as a 'townie'. Doug made friends wherever he would go. He had a knack for making people feel special with his genuine charm, sense of humor, and selfless generosity. Dougs wife Denise would like to thank everyone who was touched by Doug, because in turn, you made a lifelong imprint on him that he carried to the end. Doug wanted to recognize his long-time friend Jim Rauseo. Doug considered himself fortunate to have such a loyal friend by his side throughout his life. Family and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, August 29 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at The Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown. Wearing masks and social distancing will be required. A private interment will be held on Sunday, August 30, at Harmony Cemetery in Georgetown. Dougs family understands and accepts that some people will choose not visit due to the Coronavirus; they encourage you to do what you need to do during this unusual time. They invite you to share a memory of Doug at cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Merrimack Valley Hospice, a wonderful organization that helped Dougs loved ones keep him comfortable and well cared for through his difficult illness. The Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown has been entrusted with Dougs care.