George J. Nolan Jr. Obituary
George J. Nolan, Jr. of Georgetown passed away on Thursday, May 7th. 2020. Beloved husband of Francesca Nolan (DeVellis). Loving son of George J. Nolan Sr. of New Hampshire and Karen (Gillespie) Nolan of East Boston. Devoted father of Cameron G. Nolan. Cherished brother of Jodi Festa of East Boston. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences please contact the funeral home during normal business hours 617-569-0990 or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall www.ruggieromh.com. George will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.
Published in Record Citizen from May 12 to May 19, 2020
