Harry Morrow Pierce Love passed away on December 5, 2019. He was born on March 16, 1938, in upstate New York, to Dr. John William Pendleton Love and Marian Pierce Love. Left behind to mourn his passing is his loving wife of forty-seven years, Martha; sons, James Reardon (Carol), Eric Reardon, and Pierce Love; grandchildren, Thomas Reardon and Leah Reardon; a sister, Elsie Novak (Michael); a sister in law, Sally Deming Love; a brother in law, John Atkinson, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved brother, Jack Love, nephew, John Love, niece, Katie Novak, sister in law, Natalie Atkinson, and parents, Jack and Marian Love. Harry was many people; devoted husband, loving father and grandpa, Williams College graduate, skilled orthopedic surgeon, avid golfer, enthusiastic equestrian, carpenter, wood worker, reader of history, builder of fences, and driver of tractors. Always quick with a joke or a kind word, he will be missed by us all. God speed, Harry, in your next adventure. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Foothills Humane Society, 989 Little Mountain Rd., Columbus, N.C. 28722, or Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, N.C. 28043. Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Record Citizen from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019