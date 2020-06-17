Jeanette Barron, 80, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late William Barron, and daughter to the late Louis F. and Marie Ange (Rochette) Perreault. Jeanette was a long-time resident of Andover, MA. Born and raised in Danvers, MA, Jeanette graduated from Danvers High School, where she was a proud member of the Marching Band. She trained as a nurse at the North Shore Babies Hospital in Salem, MA. After raising her children, Jeanette worked for The Network, and then at H&R Block. Jeanette was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church, Lawrence, MA, and Saint Michael Parish, North Andover, MA, where she and Bill helped facilitate the Alpha Program. Jeanette and Bill enjoyed Square Dancing with the local clubs, and made many life-long friends there. They were married for 46 years, and she deeply missed him after his passing in 2008. For many years, Jeanette was very active at the Andover Senior Center and its many programs. She and Bill belonged to the "Andover Chroniclers," the team who produced the local cable TV show "Something About Andover." Jeanette volunteered for ESL classes, helping her many Chinese friends in attendance. She participated in the Centers many workshops, and lunches. Jeanette loved people, parades, fireworks, animals, concerts, high-school reunions, and "Saturday Morning Coffee" in downtown Andover. She frequented activities at St. Augustine and St. Michael Parishes, and enjoyed inviting others, young and old, to join her. Jeanette often spoke of her friends and fun at the "Senior Link" Program, sponsored by the Free Christian Church, Andover. Jeanette is survived by her 3 children, Michelle Barron of Andover, Valerie Luque and her husband Norman of Derry, NH, David Barron of San Jose, CA and her sister Pauline Kulak of Derry, NH. Our family is grateful to the staff at St. Michael Parish, and at Mass General Hospital for their care and support. Covid-19 restrictions limited attendance to Jeanettes Funeral Mass and burial. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mass General Hospital, the MSPCA, Nevins Farm, Methuen, MA, or Angel Memorial Hospital, Boston. To leave on-line condolences, please visit at www.contefuneralhomes.com
Published in Record Citizen from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.