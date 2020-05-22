|
Kari Wilbur, 88, of North Andover, MA passed away peacefully at home from a stroke after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. Kari was born in Oslo, Norway and grew up there during the German Occupation. She came to America as an Au Pare, and earned enough money to purchase a car that she and a Norwegian friend, used to travel across America. Beloved wife of Ralph Wilbur, Mother to three daughters: Randi Collins & spouse Jeff, Kristi Devine & spouse Michael, and Siri Wilbur-Kamien & spouse Jesse Kamien. She was "Mormor" to grandchildren Evan, Tori, Iris, and Kina Wilbur-Kamien, Greg and Elaina Collins, and Tucker Devine. Sister to Hans Petter Jordbakke and his wife Elisabeth of Oslo, and dear friend to many more including her caregivers of the past six years. During her struggle with Alzheimer's, Kari had remained loving, cheerful and a blessing to all, particularly to her husband Ralph and family. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Silverthorne Adult Daycare, 23 Geremonty Dr, Salem, NH 03079, or the . Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private for the family at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH. Burial will follow in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose, MA. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.carrier funeralhome.com.
Published in Record Citizen from May 22 to May 29, 2020