Peter (Hinds) Whitney, 74, of 393 Central St., died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. Born June 30, 1945 in Winchester, MA, he was the son of the late Albert H. and Edith (Fox) Whitney. He served in the U.S. Army as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of VFW post 7608 and acted as the Post Commander for several years. He worked up until his passing as a pressure washer service technician. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, hiking, mountain climbing, and canoeing. He had a special appreciation of the White Mountains of NH and the North Maine Woods. He had a love of cars and was a fan of racing at both a local and national level. He was a stock holder of New England Dragway. He was a widely known and well respected fixture of Georgetown. He is survived by his nephew, Victor Whitney Melanson of Haverhill, MA. He was the brother of the late Jane Whitney Melanson and Gail Whitney. A gathering for friends and family to remember Peter and his life will be held at a later date. To share memories of Peter, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com The Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown has been entrusted with Peter's care.
Published in Record Citizen from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020
