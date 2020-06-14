Dr. Philip Emile Jr.
Dr. Philip Emile, Jr. , 85, of Derry, NH, died June 10, 2020 at his home. Dr. Emile was born in Indianapolis, IN on December 10, 1934, son of the late Philip and Luella (Robinson) Emile. A resident of Derry for the past seventeen years. A graduate of Crispus Attucks High School in Indianapolis, IN, Earlham College, a first Master's Degree at Catholic University, Washington, DC and a second from MIT, Cambridge, MA. Honored at The Cradle Of Aviation Museum in East Garden City, NY for his experience in aerospace and defense engineering. Most recently with Raytheon, he has also been part of teams at General Electric, Monsanto, Lockheed Martin, Weston Schlumberger and GASL. His patent work includes designs based on transistors and LEDs. An avid golfer, he was also proud of his volunteer work with Mental Health and the United Way in the 70's and 80's. He is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Kynnette R. (Newland) Emile of Derry, three children, Philip Emile, Jr. of NJ, Elizabeth Jackson of NJ, and Darrell Emile of PA, his adopted son, Demmene Emile of MA, three step-children, Valana Suarez of Manchester, NH, Sierra Bairett of Derry, and Cody Bairett of Derry, one granddaughter, Eva Suarez of Manchester, and his sister, Helen Lewis of Indianapolis, IN. He was predeceased by two children, Julius and Faith Emile, his sister, Luella Baxter and younger brother Robert. Private services will be held in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Derry with cremation to follow. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Record Citizen from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.
