Regina Rose Ford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by the love of her family in Georgetown. Regina was the recipient of the Boston Post Cane in May of 2019, as the oldest living resident in Georgetown at the age of 102. The mother of deceased daughter, Loretta Dee and granddaughter, Christina Morrison. She is survived by her daughter and son-in law Regina & Randall Moormann, grandsons, Danial & Nicholas Moormann, granddaughter, Paije Moormann, grandson, Stephen Sheehan, 10 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. All were invited to join with the family on Sunday, February 2nd at 9:30am for her Commemoration at St. James Episcopal Church, 121 Washington Street, Groveland. The Rev. Kit Lonergan officiated. The Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown was entrusted with Regina's care.
Published in Record Citizen from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020