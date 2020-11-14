Robert 'Bob' Curtis Houlden, age 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020 at Masconomet Healthcare Center in Topsfield. Bob was born in Salem to the late William Houlden and Eleanor (McKeen) Houlden of Peabody. Bob was raised in Peabody and was a 1952 graduate of Peabody High School. Bob had a passion for broadcast radio as a young adult. After graduating from High School, Bob obtained a Business Degree from Boston University. In 1956 Bob married Marcia Cloyd of Beverly, who he had met several years earlier while interviewing her on the radio when she was a contestant in the Miss Junior Achievement Beauty Pageant. Bob and Marcia first lived in Beverly and then moved to Hamilton and finally Georgetown raising their three children Debbye, David, and Dee. Both Bob and Marcia were very active in their churches acting as youth group leaders at both the Beverly United Methodist Church and later the First Congregational Church of Georgetown. Bob and Marcia were married for 39 years when Marcia passed away in 1996. The time following his wifes death was very difficult for Bob. He focused on his family, which had now expanded to include three grandchildren, and put in long hours as a purchasing manager at OMS/Allergan in North Andover. Bob then met Elva (Post) Demerjian, a recent widow from Andover, who brought a sparkle back into his life. Bob and Elva were married in 1999 expanding Bobs family to include four more sons, daughters-in-law, and even more grandchildren. Bob retired in 2000 and he and Elva moved to York Maine where they hosted family and friends when they were not pursuing Bobs passion for travel or being snowbirds in Florida until returning to Massachusetts a few years ago. Family and traditions were the most important thing to Bob, and he was happiest when spending time with his children, their spouses, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Until his last days and in spite of failing health Bob was reaching out by phone or sending cards to let extended family and friends know that he was thinking of them in addition to adopting the families of almost everyone he ever came in touch with. Bob was a gentleman who truly cared about people. He believed that life was like his travel, you spent 1/3 of your time planning, 1/3 of your time doing and 1/3 of your time remembering. Bob will always be remembered by those whose lives he touched. His family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Masconomet Healthcare Center and of Care Dimensions
for their care and kindness. In addition to his wife Elva of Beverly, Bob is survived by daughter Debbye Barrett and her husband, Steve, of Ipswich, son David Houlden and his partner, Jim Ryan, of West Newbury and daughter Deanna Cousens and her husband, Mike, of Springvale, ME as well as his sons Paul Demerjian and his wife, Anne of Carey, NC, John Demerjian and his wife, Lisa, of Ayer, Jim Demerjian and his wife Michelle of Merrimack, NH and David Demerjian of Hudson, NH. His grandchildren, Krisanne Butler and her husband, Matt of Ipswich, Alexandra Sweet and her husband, Mike of Danvers, Tim Barrett and his partner, Jessica Baratz of Groveland and Chase, Mikayla and Dustin Cousens of Springvale, ME as well as Greg Demerjian and his wife Erin of Wakefield, Mark Demerjian of Carey, NC, Mike Demerjian of Jacksonville, FL and Brian Demerjian of Brighton. And his great grandchildren, Madison, Will and Evan Butler of Ipswich, Charlotte ORourke of Bellingham and Madeline and Gregory Demerjian of Wakefield. He is also survived by his sister, Marcia Chisholm of Lexington, Brother-in-law, Albert Cloyd of Beverly, sisters-in-law, Winona Hachey and Christine Gauthier of Danvers. And several beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bobs name to Care Dimensions Hospice
, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.