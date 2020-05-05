|
Robert C. RC or Bob Page, 92, a lifelong resident of Georgetown, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home under hospice with the love of his children beside him. Bob was born 100 yards up the street at his home on Spaulding Road (Formerly Old Tenney Road) in Georgetown on October 13, 1927 to the late Ervin L. and Stella (Spaulding) Page. He was raised and educated in Georgetown and graduated from Perley High School, Class of 1946. Mr. Page went on to serve his country with the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. In 1948, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Bonolyn Holt at The First Baptist Church, North Street, Georgetown. Bob took great pride having built the entire house his family lived in on Tenney Street while working part time nights as a janitor for the Georgetown Post Office and full time during the day for Raytheon in Andover for over 30 years. During his spare time, Bob and his family enjoyed spending summers at their cottage overlooking the ocean in Small Point, Maine. The center of Bobs life was his family, grandchildren and friends, always willing to help others. For the last several years, Bob enjoyed being out in his yard visiting with people who walked by, especially his little neighbor friend, Faith Kopaczynski. Bob was the beloved husband of the late, Bonolyn (Holt) Page with whom he shared over 67 years of marriage and is survived by their children, Brian Page of Merrimac and Wendy Page of East Hampstead, NH. his 2 grandchildren, Ryan Page and his wife Sana of Freedom, NH and Chelsea Page and her fianc Devin MacDonald of Mercer, ME. And hid great-granddaughter, Sadia Page as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was predeceased by 3 of his children, Stephen Mark, Scott Williams and Lynne Elizabeth Page and his siblings, Leslie E., Arthur L. 'Bub', Edwin W. 'Ed/Hucky', Harriet Kneeland, Louise Millett-Marley and Marion Kelley-Gatchell. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend his Graveside Service on Saturday, June 13th at 11AM in the South Byfield Cemetery, Georgetown. To share a memory of Bob with his family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com The Conte | Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, Georgetown has been entrusted with Bobs care.
Published in Record Citizen from May 5 to May 12, 2020