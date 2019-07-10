Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Guibault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger E. Guibault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger E. Guibault Obituary
Roger E. Guibault 96, of Georgetown died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his residence. Roger was born on July 28, 1923 to the late Donat and Amanda (Laporte) Guilbault. He was educated in local schools and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He received the Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon, The American Theater Campaign Ribbon and the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon. After the service , Roger was employed in the leather industry as a supervisor. Prior to his retirement in 1988 he was employed at Goldsmith Leather and John J. Riley Leather in Woburn. He was more recently employed part time with the Georgetown School Department. He was a member of the Georgetown American Legion, The Georgetown V.F.W. and the Knights of Columbus Apithas Lodge. He enjoyed golf, Friday night bowling, Tuesday dancing and taking care of his property. He is survived by his wife Clara (Simensen) Guilbault of Georgetown and his stepson George R. Foss and his wife Mary of Peabody. Roger was predeceased by his late former wife Jane (Cobb) Guilbault and his stepsons Donald Foss and William Foss as well as his daughter in law Suzanne Foss. Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of the Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home of Georgetown. Memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting .
Published in Record Citizen from July 10 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.