Roger E. Guibault 96, of Georgetown died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his residence. Roger was born on July 28, 1923 to the late Donat and Amanda (Laporte) Guilbault. He was educated in local schools and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He received the Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon, The American Theater Campaign Ribbon and the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon. After the service , Roger was employed in the leather industry as a supervisor. Prior to his retirement in 1988 he was employed at Goldsmith Leather and John J. Riley Leather in Woburn. He was more recently employed part time with the Georgetown School Department. He was a member of the Georgetown American Legion, The Georgetown V.F.W. and the Knights of Columbus Apithas Lodge. He enjoyed golf, Friday night bowling, Tuesday dancing and taking care of his property. He is survived by his wife Clara (Simensen) Guilbault of Georgetown and his stepson George R. Foss and his wife Mary of Peabody. Roger was predeceased by his late former wife Jane (Cobb) Guilbault and his stepsons Donald Foss and William Foss as well as his daughter in law Suzanne Foss. Funeral services will be private and are under the direction of the Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home of Georgetown. Memorial contributions may be made to the by visiting .
Published in Record Citizen from July 10 to July 17, 2019