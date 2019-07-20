|
Stephen F. McNally, Jr., January 6, 1933 - July 10, 2019, Devoted School Teacher and coach at Georgetown High School for over 30 years. Stephen McNally, Jr., 86, a longtime resident of North Andover, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019 at the Meadows Health Center | Edgewood Community in North Andover. Stephen was born in Lawrence, Mass., to the late Stephen F. Sr. and Margaret (Brandy) McNally. Mr. McNally graduated from Central Catholic HS, Merrimack College, and UMass. He served in the U.S Army and was a very devoted school teacher and coach for over 30 years at Georgetown High School until his retirement. He was the Math Department Head, the varsity baseball coach, and served as president of the Georgetown Teachers Association. He also worked as a custodian for the Georgetown and Boxford school systems. He always made time for his students before and after school when they needed extra help. Stephen was an avid sports enthusiast where he played softball for the Concordia Social Club for many years and who loved his Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, his cat-Ella, and children during the summers in Bridgton, Maine. Stephen was the beloved husband of 55 years of Carol E. (Downs) McNally and father of his daughter, Margaret (Lynch) McNally and James Lynch of Kingston, NH. , his sons, Christopher McNally and his wife Melissa (Adams) McNally of Hudson, NH. , Michael McNally and his wife Laura (Surette) McNally of North Andover, MA., Stephen McNally and his wife Kathleen (Ciaccia) McNally of Hooksett, NH., and was grandfather to Cameron and Gillian McNally, Megan and Kevin McNally, Matthew Lynch, Jake and Kylie McNally. He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen F. Sr. and Margaret, and by his grandson, John S. Lynch. A private family service at his request was held at Conte Funeral Home in North Andover, MA., followed by internment with military honors at St. Mary-Immaculate Conception Cemeteries in Lawrence, MA. For those who wish, Stephen may be remembered through donations to his grandson John S. Lynchs memorial scholarship fund - https:// www.gofundme.com/john-s-lynch-memorialscholarship, The National Brain Tumor Society at 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458 - https://braintumor.org/, or Harvest Hills Animal Shelter at 1389 Bridgton Road Fryeburg, ME. 04037 - https://harvest hills.org/.
Published in Record Citizen from July 20 to July 27, 2019