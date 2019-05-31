|
John "Jack" Ahern of West Roxbury and Naples FL, formerly of Needham and Bridgton ME, died peacefully surrounded by family on December 2, 2018 in Florida. Jack was the beloved husband of Kathleen (Sullivan) Ahern, loving father of Heather Ahern Huish, teacher extraordinaire, and her husband David of Farmington ME and John "JJ" Ahern, proud member of the Boston Fire Department and his wife Elizabeth of West Roxbury. Jack is also survived by his brother, Edmund Ahern Jr of FL, sisters Dorothy Ahern Pender and her husband Thomas of East Falmouth, Kate Ahern-Wolseley and her husband Stephen of Hatchville, granddaughters Zoe and Gretchen Huish of Farmington ME and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughter Alison Ahern, siblings Margaret Ahern Siegfried and Michael Ahern and parents Edmund and Dorothy Ahern. A Memorial service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, on Saturday June 15th at 10 am. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9- 10 am. Burial following service at Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jack's memory to , stjude.org or to a . For full obituary, directions or to share a memory of Jack, please visit www.eaton funeralhomes.com
