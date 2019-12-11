|
|
Surrounded by family, our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Christopher John McHugh passed from this life to the next on November 17, 2019. Born June 19, 1969 in Boston, Chris was the youngest of six children. Growing up on idyllic outer Linebrook Road in Ipswich, Chris enjoyed swimming, biking, fishing, apple wars, the brick pond, boxing, ice hockey, and everything a rural up bringing offers. With a family of 6; no baseball, football, homerun derby or any event could happen without the participation of the McHughs, and Chris was ever present. Anyone who knew Chris, knew about the Farm and how much he loved it. As a boy and young man, Chris spent weekends and summers there. He cherished the trust and freedom our father allowed and excelled at the myriad of tasks assigned to him. There were only two rules at the Farm, be up at 5:30 am ready to work and dont get hurt. Chris always did both. Chris attended Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody and was a well loved and respected member of the student body. He played both sides of the ball and co-captained the football team his senior year. A recipient of the Sal Tripoli award, Chris was recruited to play college ball by Springfield State, but chose to attend Salem State College and work locally. He was an integral contributor to the founding and establishment of International Private Power, Inc. and Mc Ice and spent several years on St. Thomas making sure the lights stayed on and the beer kept cold. Chris moved to Colorado in 1994 where his love of the mountains and skiing was set free. An amazing skier whose only speed was faster, Chris would escape to the slopes often. An avid golfer and fisherman, Chris found time to enjoy the links with family and friends and wet a line whenever he could. In 1999, Chris married the love of his life, Debbie Barry. Together they raised 3 wonderful children who were Chris greatest joy and his lifes work. In 2001, Chris formed Mc H20, a water treatment business which he ran successfully to this day. A hardcore Boston fan, Chris closely followed all the Boston teams, but carried a special love for the Patriots much to the chagrin of all his Colorado buddies. They hate us cause they aint us.CHOWDA! Chris was predeceased by parents Robert and Georgia and is survived by his loving wife, Debbie and children, Jacob, Mathew, Christina and James. He will be sorely missed by brothers, Rob, Sean, David and sisters, Leslie and Karen, along with countless other friends and relatives nationwide. We ask you to always remember Chris with the sun on his face, the wind at his back, happy, healthy, smiling, and eager to help, while assuring you everything is going to be alright. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations to be made in Chris name to establish the Chris McHugh educational scholarship to be awarded annually to a deserving Colorado student. An avid Reader and lifelong learner, Chris understood the value of education and this scholarship will be his way to pay it forward. To donate, please go to GoFundMe.com and search | sharesupportloveChris or go to the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1tqfncjf6o?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=mail&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet An online obituary and guest book are at www.moser funeralservice.com.
Published in The Salem Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019